👋 Hi, I’m Hannah! I started my PM career in Google’s APM program - first on Google Maps, then YouTube - working on products with billions of users. Then I did a 180, joining Valon (a fintech start-up revolutionizing mortgage servicing) as the second PM hire to build 0-1 products before we had our first 100 customers. Now I’m at DoorDash, working on new bets in our white-label business.

I have a computer science degree from Penn and a business degree from Wharton. I’ve always been drawn to work at the intersection of business and technology, which is probably why I ended up in product.

There’s a lot of product, tech and AI content out there that says you don’t need to understand what’s happening - just copy this prompt, trust the magic. I don’t buy it. To get real value from any product (AI or otherwise), you need to understand what’s going on under the hood (even if you’re not technical). Being in the weeds is a superpower - actually knowing how something works, how the pieces connect, how to troubleshoot when things break. You can’t get the most out of something you don’t understand.

That’s what this Substack is about. Tactical, practical AI workflows - no coding required, but you’ll actually understand what you’re doing. My side projects and the tricks I pick up along the way. If I’m getting into the weeds on it, I’m probably writing about it here.

Let’s get into the weeds.

The postings on this site are my own and do not necessarily reflect DoorDash’s positions or opinions on the subject.