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February 2026

January 2026

Claude Code for Everything: Draft in Claude Code, Collaborate in Notion
How to sync documents between Claude Code and Notion to enable collaboration (no more copy-pasting)
  Hannah Stulberg
Claude Code for Everything: Why AI Gets Dumber The Longer You Talk To It (And How to Fix It)
How to get consistently great output across long conversations and complex tasks
  Hannah Stulberg
Claude Code for Everything: How the Guy Who Built It Actually Uses It
Practical AI workflows to help you get things done - no coding required. Plus, my AI side projects and tips & tricks I discover along the way.
  Hannah Stulberg
Claude Code for Everything: Finally, that Personal Assistant You’ve Always Wanted
Everything you need to get started (no coding required)
  Hannah Stulberg
Stop Typing, Start Talking: How Dictation + AI Editing Saves Me >10 Hours a Week
For anyone who's ever stared at a blank page knowing exactly what they want to say
  Hannah Stulberg
Skip the Terminal (And 8 Other Claude Code Tricks for Non-Technical Users)
Tips and tricks after 350+ hours of use
  Hannah Stulberg
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