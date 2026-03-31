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Tool School: Benchmarking 101 (How To Read AI Model Report Cards)
Learn to read the scorecard behind every AI model launch
Mar 31
•
Hannah Stulberg
and
Akshat Khandelwal
21
6
4
Claude Code for Everything: Your Status Line Is Empty (Let's Fix That)
Turn the terminal into a command center
Mar 13
•
Hannah Stulberg
58
16
2
February 2026
Tool School: GitHub 101 (GitHub is the New Google Drive)
Everything you need to start using GitHub: setup, workflow, and an interactive lesson where you learn GitHub by using GitHub.
Feb 27
•
Hannah Stulberg
and
Sidwyn Koh
150
25
20
The One File That Can Save Your Team Thousands of Hours (really!)
How shared context files turn individual AI use into team intelligence
Published on Leadership in Change
•
Feb 21
Claude Code for Everything: The Best Personal Assistant Remembers Things About You (A CLAUDE.md Deep Dive)
How CLAUDE.md files give Claude the context it needs to be effective, automatically, every session
Feb 10
•
Hannah Stulberg
187
18
20
January 2026
Claude Code for Everything: Draft in Claude Code, Collaborate in Notion
How to sync documents between Claude Code and Notion to enable collaboration (no more copy-pasting)
Jan 26
•
Hannah Stulberg
44
11
2
Claude Code for Everything: Why AI Gets Dumber The Longer You Talk To It (And How to Fix It)
How to get consistently great output across long conversations and complex tasks
Jan 20
•
Hannah Stulberg
93
14
7
Claude Code for Everything: How the Guy Who Built It Actually Uses It
Practical AI workflows to help you get things done - no coding required. Plus, my AI side projects and tips & tricks I discover along the way.
Jan 14
•
Hannah Stulberg
132
21
11
Claude Code for Everything: Finally, that Personal Assistant You’ve Always Wanted
Everything you need to get started (no coding required)
Jan 9
•
Hannah Stulberg
1,422
96
129
Stop Typing, Start Talking: How Dictation + AI Editing Saves Me >10 Hours a Week
For anyone who's ever stared at a blank page knowing exactly what they want to say
Jan 5
•
Hannah Stulberg
30
6
3
Skip the Terminal (And 8 Other Claude Code Tricks for Non-Technical Users)
Tips and tricks after 350+ hours of use
Jan 1
•
Hannah Stulberg
123
9
5
© 2026 Hannah Stulberg
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