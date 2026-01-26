In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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Cecilia Weckstrom's avatar
Cecilia Weckstrom
Jan 27

Incidentally, I haven’t activated Claude code yet, but use the MCP workflow with my Claude Projects and My Obsidian vault. This way I can use Claude to read my notes, write new content for me, save it in my notebook and have all output in one place.. I like the collaboration element that notion enables, will give this a shot, thank you!

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1 reply by Hannah Stulberg
Ulf Morys's avatar
Ulf Morys
Feb 8

Just taking the time to say "Thank you!" for sharing your knowledge without paywall !

For the uninitiated, your article series is a marvel to get familiarized not only with the potential of AI (....which currently creates a lot of buzz anyways, but tends to rather leave those unfamiliar with AI tools awe-struck and fearing to be left out) but also with the basics and fundamentals of AI in general and Claude Code in particular in a "John/Jean-Doe-compatible" way.

I'm not a total novice - but your articles (a) helped me to connect some important dots in my incomplete understanding of Claude Code and its inner mechanics and (b) is now on my bookmark list to forward to those who ask for advice how to get started.

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