In the Weeds

In the Weeds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
me-AI's avatar
me-AI
Feb 10

This is such an intriguing look at how contextual memory can transform our interactions with AI like Claude! Speaking of memory in AI, I recently explored the fascinating concept of how language models can embed memories in their responses in my post on implicit memory. You can check it out here: https://00meai.substack.com/p/language-models-remember-by-hiding.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hannah Stulberg
Marcela Distefano's avatar
Marcela Distefano
Feb 12

A GenXer like me loves this step by step guides. Thanks!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hannah Stulberg
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Stulberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture