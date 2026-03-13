In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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AstroHan's avatar
AstroHan
Mar 29

Useful breakdown of the context % setup. One dimension the article doesn't cover: your 5h and 7d usage quota. Context tells you how full the conversation is, but usage tells you how much of your plan you've burned and whether you'll hit the wall before it resets.

Recent versions of Claude Code include this data in the same stdin JSON your statusline script already reads, so no extra API calls needed.

I built [claude-lens](https://github.com/Astro-Han/claude-lens) to display context, usage, and pace (whether you're burning faster or slower than the clock) in two lines. Helps decide when to ease off vs. push through a session.

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Alper Ortac's avatar
Alper Ortac
Mar 27

Also, I just found this: https://github.com/jarrodwatts/claude-hud

Haven't tried it yet but already looks great as inspiration for your own status lines.

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