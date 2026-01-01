In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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ThuH's avatar
ThuH
Jan 2

I constantly switch between cursor and antigravity to enjoy the free perks now

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JP's avatar
JP
Mar 9

These are solid tips. The IDE integration point particularly resonated - I made the same transition from raw terminal to Cursor and the file visibility alone was worth it.

Since you are exploring the terminal coding agent space, you might find Codex CLI interesting to compare. It is OpenAI's take on the same concept and they have been rapidly adding features. I have been using both Claude Code and Codex in parallel and wrote up the patterns that work across both: https://reading.sh/the-definitive-guide-to-codex-cli-from-first-install-to-production-workflows-a9f1e7c887ab

The parallel sessions tip you mentioned is something both tools handle well now. Codex's Rust rewrite made it surprisingly fast for running multiple sessions without the memory bloat.

Also second the voice dictation recommendation. Once you start talking to these agents instead of typing, it is hard to go back.

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