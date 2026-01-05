You already know what you want to say - so why is writing it down so hard?

Ever notice how you can explain something perfectly in a meeting, but the second you sit down to write it up, the words won’t come? You open a blank doc. Type a sentence. Delete it. Type another. Rephrase. Backspace. Start over. Twenty minutes later, you’ve written three paragraphs - and they somehow say less than what you rattled off out loud in two minutes.

The ideas were right there. You knew what you wanted to say. So what happened?

When you explained it out loud, you didn’t stop mid-sentence to find the perfect word. You just talked. But when you type, you start editing before you’ve even finished a thought - backspacing, rephrasing, and trying to get it right on the first pass. What if I told you there’s a way to write anything - docs, emails, and messages - 3-4x faster? And no, it’s not learning to type faster. It’s learning to stop typing altogether.

In this article, I’ll show you how to use voice dictation paired with AI editing to draft docs, emails, and messages in a fraction of the time - and why this workflow is a game-changer for longer-form content. This technique has cut the time I spend writing long-form content by at least 50%, saving me more than 10 hours every week.

Every In the Weeds guide comes with an AI tutor

Every In the Weeds article is available as an LLM-friendly markdown file in my In the Weeds GitHub repository. Clone the repo, start a new session in your AI coding agent, and you have an instructor that knows every article I’ve written - ask questions, get answers grounded in specific sections, or have your agent read through the guides and tell you what to improve about your current setup.

The goal of this repository is to be able to access these articles where you’re actually working - not in a browser tab you have to switch to, but right alongside you as you’re building with Claude, Codex, Cursor, Gemini, or your agent of choice.

If you haven’t cloned the repo yet:

Clone the repo. New to GitHub? Go from zero-to-confident with my GitHub 101 guide. Open the folder in Claude Code, Cursor, or your AI coding tool of choice. Ask your first question.

Already have the repo? Open the repo folder in your terminal and run git pull to get this article.

Star the repo on GitHub if you learn something new!

Let’s run an experiment

Before we go any further, I want you to do something. Open a new tab and take a quick typing test. Here’s a free one that takes 60 seconds.

Go ahead. I’ll wait.

...

Back? Good. What did you get? If you hit 60+, congrats - you’re faster than average. But here’s the thing: that’s not your actual writing speed.

Your typing speed isn’t your writing speed

That number you just got? That’s how fast you type when you don’t need to think about what to say. When you’re staring at a blank doc desperately trying to crank out that critical assignment by your boss’s deadline, you’re not typing anywhere near that speed. You’re writing and editing at the same time, and your real speed is a fraction of that.

Now compare that to speaking. The average person talks at 130-160 words per minute (3-4x faster than your typing speed, and many times faster than your actual writing speed).

This is where dictation comes in. When you talk through your ideas out loud, you skip the edit-while-you-write loop entirely. Get the raw material out fast, then use AI to clean it up afterward.

The workflow: dictation + AI editing

The game-changer is pairing dictation with AI editing - dictating first to capture your ideas at speaking speed, then using AI to clean it up. Here’s how it works - starting simple and scaling up:

Basic: Dictate into any AI chat

The simplest version of this workflow uses tools you probably already have:

Dictate your raw thoughts into ChatGPT, Claude, or any AI tool with a voice input option. Just talk. Don’t worry about structure, filler words, or sounding polished. Ask the AI to clean it up. Use a prompt like: “Clean this up, tighten the language, and format it as a professional email” or “Turn this into a clear, organized project update.” Review, tweak, send. AI handles the “messy to polished” gap - your job is just the final check.

This is the foundation. If you stop here, you’ll still save hours every week.

Intermediate: Better transcription with Wispr Flow

Wispr Flow upgrades your dictation in two ways:

More accurate transcription. In my personal experience, Wispr Flow transcribes dictation more accurately than ChatGPT or Claude’s native voice options - which means less cleanup needed. Dictate into any app. Slack, Gmail, Notion, Google Docs - even apps without built-in voice input.

This unlocks two workflows: dictate directly into AI tools (even ones without native voice support) for the full dictation + cleanup flow, or dictate straight into any app when you just want to talk instead of type.

Try Wispr Flow!

Advanced: AI coding tools with saved editing instructions

For those ready to go deeper, AI coding tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and Antigravity let you save custom editing instructions as reusable skills or commands. Instead of typing “clean this up and format it as a professional email” every time, you can build prompts that already know your writing style, your formatting preferences, and exactly how you want different types of content cleaned up.

I personally use Claude Code - I’ve built skills for different content types, so it already knows how to edit when I dictate. This is the highest-leverage version of the workflow, but it requires some upfront setup and a willingness to experiment with tools built for developers.

Start simple, scale up

The more you have to say, the more time dictation saves. Start with the basic workflow for longer-form content - docs, emails, project updates - where typing is painfully slow. Once you’re comfortable, Wispr Flow opens up dictation everywhere, even for quicker messages. And if you want to go all in, AI coding tools (which, despite the name, are also game-changers for knowledge work) let you build a fully customized dictation-to-draft pipeline.

Know someone who could use a few extra hours back in their week? Share this with them! Share

Your challenge: try dictation + AI editing once this week

This isn’t about replacing typing for everything. It’s about recognizing where dictation + AI gives you the biggest advantage.

It’s a new year and therefore a good time to try new habits. So here’s my challenge to you: the next time you sit down to write something longer than a few sentences, don’t open a blank document. Open ChatGPT or Claude, hit the mic, and just start talking.

Will it feel weird? Absolutely. Talking to your computer takes some getting used to, however, I urge you to push through the discomfort. By the end of the week, you’ll be faster. By the end of the month, you’ll wonder why you ever typed first drafts the hard way.

You don’t need to type faster. You need to stop editing while you type.

Dictate first. Let AI polish it. Send.

Did this workflow save you time? I’d love to hear what you used it for. Let me know in the comments!

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