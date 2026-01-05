In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi's avatar
AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi
Jan 23

In love with Wispr flow! Would like to try the advanced setup with Skllls. Can you guide me on that?

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Bryce Albertazzi's avatar
Bryce Albertazzi
Jan 21

It's absolutely true that typing is far slower than talking and can really slow you down as ideas come. I actually made a dictation app specifically designed to solve this problem that may want to check out. It doesn't feature AI, but it is hyper-focused on efficiency and capturing ideas as they come. I'm curious to know how it helps you all in your flow compared to Wispr Flow and would greatly appreciate any feedback.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/prime-dictation/id6753099046

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