In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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Malcolm West's avatar
Malcolm West
4hEdited

Love this Hannah. AI for “intelligent and still no idea” Dummies.

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1 reply by Hannah Stulberg
Pawel Jozefiak's avatar
Pawel Jozefiak
15h

The gap between benchmark numbers and production behavior is something I keep running into. I benchmarked Qwen 3.5 35B vs. Gemma 4 on my actual tasks (message classification, summarization for an AI agent stack) rather than standard evals - the results looked pretty different from published scorecards. Gemma 4 was 4.4x faster on classification but that number means nothing without knowing it's on a specific quantized config on Mac Mini M4 16GB. The 'which metric matters for your use case' framing in this piece is exactly right. Most people pick models from scorecards and then wonder why production doesn't match.

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