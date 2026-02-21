Welcome to In the Weeds!
I’m Hannah - PM at DoorDash, former Google APM, and someone who can’t stop tinkering with AI tools.
This newsletter teaches you the fundamental principles behind AI tools, along with practical, tactical workflows that help you save time across work and personal life. You won’t find any “copy this magic prompt” content here. Instead, every article is a complete guide that explains the how and the why - so you can read it start to finish and be fully up and running on your own.
Claude Code for Everything
This series teaches you Claude Code from scratch - no coding required and no prior experience assumed. By the end, you’ll understand how Claude Code works well enough to build your own workflows, not just follow mine. The series is designed to be read in order - each article builds on the last.
Setup Guide: Finally, That Personal Assistant You’ve Always Wanted: Install Claude Code and understand the basics. 50,000+ people have gotten started with this guide.
How the Guy Who Built It Actually Uses It: The core workflow: plan mode, parallel sessions, session management.
Why AI Gets Dumber The Longer You Talk To It (And How To Fix It): Context management: the key to maintaining great output quality over long conversations.
Draft in Claude Code, Collaborate in Notion: Covers drafting in Claude Code and collaborating in Notion.
The Best Personal Assistant Remembers Things About You (CLAUDE.md Deep Dive): Covers CLAUDE.md files - so Claude already knows how you work before you say a word.
The One File That Can Save Your Team Thousands of Hours: How shared CLAUDE.md files save your team thousands of hours and create company-wide leverage. (Guest post for Leadership in Change.)
Your Status Line Is Empty (Let’s Fix That): Configure your status line (the always-visible dashboard at the bottom of your terminal) to show model, context usage, unread emails, calendar events, and more.
Tool School
AI coding tools changed what non-technical people can build. But the moment you start building, you realize there’s a whole stack of adjacent tools you suddenly need to learn too. Each article is a 101 guide for one tool, co-authored with a domain expert. No judgment, no assumptions - just the guide I wished I’d had.
GitHub 101 (GitHub is the New Google Drive): Everything you need to start using GitHub: setup, workflow, and an interactive lesson where you learn GitHub by using GitHub. Co-authored with Sidwyn Koh (Staff Engineer @ Meta & Path to Staff author).
Benchmarking 101 (How To Read AI Model Report Cards): How to read the benchmark scorecard behind every AI model launch: what each test measures, which scores to trust, and how to factor in cost. Co-authored with Akshat Khandelwal (PM @ DoorDash & Help Me Unpack author).
Practical AI Workflows
Standalone guides for getting real work done with AI tools. Each one is a complete workflow you can follow end to end.
Stop Typing, Start Talking: How Dictation + AI Editing Saves Me 10+ Hours a Week: The workflow that rapidly increased my speed and effectiveness with AI. Works with any software - AI tool or otherwise.
Skip the Terminal (And 8 Other Claude Code Tricks for Non-Technical Users): 9 tips to help you get more out of Claude Code with less effort.
YouTube
Prefer video? I publish video essay versions of my articles on YouTube.