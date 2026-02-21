Welcome to In the Weeds!

I’m Hannah - PM at DoorDash, former Google APM, and someone who can’t stop tinkering with AI tools.

This newsletter teaches you the fundamental principles behind AI tools, along with practical, tactical workflows that help you save time across work and personal life. You won’t find any “copy this magic prompt” content here. Instead, every article is a complete guide that explains the how and the why - so you can read it start to finish and be fully up and running on your own.

Claude Code for Everything

This series teaches you Claude Code from scratch - no coding required and no prior experience assumed. By the end, you’ll understand how Claude Code works well enough to build your own workflows, not just follow mine. The series is designed to be read in order - each article builds on the last.

Tool School

AI coding tools changed what non-technical people can build. But the moment you start building, you realize there’s a whole stack of adjacent tools you suddenly need to learn too. Each article is a 101 guide for one tool, co-authored with a domain expert. No judgment, no assumptions - just the guide I wished I’d had.

Practical AI Workflows

Standalone guides for getting real work done with AI tools. Each one is a complete workflow you can follow end to end.

YouTube

Prefer video? I publish video essay versions of my articles on YouTube.