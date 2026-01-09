In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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Hrishikesh's avatar
Hrishikesh
Jan 19

Nice demonstration, Hannah! The Cursor screenshots and step-by-step terminal walkthrough make non dev make coding easy👍👍.

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Joel Hughes's avatar
Joel Hughes
Feb 2

This worked. Claude “knew me” well enough to suggest 5 use cases that are part of my core work activities. That was important because Claude Code is many orders of magnitude more efficient than Claude chat, and I hit my limit daily when working on intense projects. I hit the Cursor limit in 10 minutes and am not going to pay, but a toggle for Claude Code appeared in my desktop app and I even tried the Git Bash user interface for a while. This may be a game changer. I feel bad for my colleagues who don’t know this - do I have an unfair advantage?

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