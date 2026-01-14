In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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Edvinas Valikonis's avatar
Edvinas Valikonis
Jan 17

what are your top 3-top 5 use cases for this that are a significant improvement over regular LLM interfaces?

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6 replies by Hannah Stulberg and others
JP's avatar
JP
Mar 2

The mode-switching rhythm took me a while to internalise. Plan mode for alignment, default for review, accept edits for the mechanical bits. Once that clicks it stops feeling chaotic. Worth flagging too: a PostToolUse hook that auto-formats saves a surprising amount of CI noise. Covered the full 13 moves including hooks and verification loops here: https://reading.sh/how-the-creator-of-claude-code-actually-uses-it-13-practical-moves-2bf02eec032a?sk=c3be482c9b6055b3f5f188462c3208f5

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