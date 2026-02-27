In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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Alex Willen's avatar
Alex Willen
Feb 27

Kindred spirit here - also a former PM who has committed (pun intended) some errors using GitHub.

Love that you included the Claude Code way of doing things. At this point my GH usage mostly boils down to instructions in Claude.md to commit changes and use general best practices (though to be fair I’m currently working almost entirely on solo projects so GH is basically a backup plus a place I can automate scripts via GH Actions).

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Della
Mar 21

I learn to code almost 10 years ago and this article made it accessible to folks like me trying to get back into code (or periphery) without feeling lost or intimidated !

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1 reply by Hannah Stulberg
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