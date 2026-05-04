In the Weeds

In the Weeds

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Daniel Joachim's avatar
Daniel Joachim
5d

Sebastian Sawe ref is hilarious.

I pressed thinking it was a guy spending every waking behind a screen 🤙

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2 replies by Hannah Stulberg and others
Richard⚘ @RƋƑTech.ORG's avatar
Richard⚘ @RƋƑTech.ORG
3h

@Hannah Thank you for this thorough, well-written, instructional article! 👍🏼 👍🏼

Of course, I will have to go back through your series!

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